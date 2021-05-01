NESN Logo Sign In

Craig Smith and the Boston Bruins enjoyed a field day at the expense of the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins pounded the Sabres 6-2 on Saturday at TD Garden in the teams’ final meeting of the 2020-21 NHL season. The two points the Bruins earned move them above the New York Islanders into third place in the East Division. Boston now leads the fifth-place New York Rangers by eight points.

Smith led the charge with a hat trick. Sean Kuraly, Patrice Bergeron and Nick Ritchie each scored once. Riley Sheahan and Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for the Sabres.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves, and Dustin Tokarski made 14 for the Sabres.

The win improves the Bruins’ record to 30-14-6. The Sabres fall to 13-32-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

B’S LEAD AFTER ONE

Another game, another early goal for the Bruins.