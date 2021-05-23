Watch Franchy Cordero Blast Hardest Hit Home Run Of Year For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero launched his first home run in a Boston Red Sox uniform Sunday in the third game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the top of the eighth, the left fielder took the first pitch he saw yard for a leadoff home run.

But it was not just any home run.

Cordero’s 474-foot shot, with an exit velocity of 118.6 mph, was the hardest-hit ball in Major League Baseball thus far in the 2021 season, and the second-longest by the Red Sox in the Statcast era.

Check it out:

474 ft of destruction. pic.twitter.com/XuHWud2UBG — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2021

The homer made it a 4-1 game in favor of the Phillies, but we’d say that first Red Sox home run was worth the wait based on the stats.