Red Sox Wrap: Zack Wheeler’s Performance Helps Phillies Avoid Sweep

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but couldn’t pull off the sweep after a 6-2 loss Sunday.

Zack Wheeler didn’t give the Red Sox much to work with as he was dominant through 7 1/3 innings. The Phillies starter gave up just three hits and one run — a homer by Franchy Cordero — and struck out 12.

Eduardo Rodriguez, on the other hand, was handed his third straight loss after starting the season 5-0. And aside Cordero’s homer, only Kiké Hernández managed a hit until a ninth-inning solo shot from Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox now are 29-19 on the year and are without sole possession of first place as the Tampa Bay Rays creep up in the American League East standings with 10 straight wins.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD (OR THREE)

Tip your cap.

Credit where credit is due to Wheeler.