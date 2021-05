NESN Logo Sign In

He’s done it again.

Taylor Hall’s second goal of Monday’s Bruins-Islanders game couldn’t have come at a better time for Boston.

The forward beat New York netminder Ilya Sorokin on a nasty dangle in overtime to give the Bruins a big win at TD Garden.

That was goal No. 10 of the season for Hall, who is hitting his stride as Boston enters the postseason.

The Bruins, by the way, will play the Washington Capitals in the first round beginning Saturday night.