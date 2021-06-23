NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics might stray from the beaten path with their next draft pick .

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony projected Wednesday in his latest 2021 NBA Mock Draft the Celtics will select point guard Rokas Jokubaitis in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Jokubaitis, 20, plays for Zalgiris in his native Lithuania.

Despite his age, Jokubaitis has played professionally for three seasons professionally, with 2020-21 being the first in which he received significant playing time. In 31 EuroLeague games last season, he averaged 7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.9 minutes per contest.

If the Celtics draft him, there’s a good chance he’d remain in Europe for at least one more year in order to gain more experience.

Boston doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2021 because they traded it to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the blockbuster Kemba Walker-Al Horford deal.