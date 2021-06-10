Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Season Ends With Game 6 Loss Against Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ 2020-21 NHL season has come to an end.

Boston dropped Game 6 to the New York Islanders 6-2 on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum and was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Turnovers were costly for the Bruins, and now they have an offseason full of questions ahead of them.

Brad Marchand (twice) scored for the Bruins, while Travis Zajac, Brock Nelson (twice), Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock accounted for the Islanders’ goals.

The Islanders won the series 4-2.

Here’s how it all went down:

COUPLE PENALTIES CALLED ON “SAINTS“

The Islanders struck first when JG Pageau won the faceoff, sent a shot on net and Zajac gobbled up the rebound and put it by Tuukka Rask who never saw the puck.