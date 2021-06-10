NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were limited to just three hits through seven innings, two of which came in the first inning, all while the Houston Astros recorded 17 hits en route to a 8-3 victory at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Red Sox, while the Astros have now won five of six games against Boston this season.

Nathan Eovaldi wasn’t his best on the mound and Boston’s bats didn’t do nearly enough in the middle innings as Houston retired nine straight batters in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings combined. The Red Sox mustered just four hits.

Boston’s bullpen, which has been shut down for much of the start to June, allowed the Astros to tack on three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to put the game away.

With the loss, Boston fell to 37-25 on the season while the Astros improved to 35-26.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Uneventful.