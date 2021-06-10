Charlie McAvoy Leaves Briefly, Returns For Game 6 After Kyle Palmieri Hit

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Islanders caught quite the break in the second period of Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.

Kyle Palmieri laid a late hit on Charlie McAvoy after the whistle that sent the Bruins defenseman to the ice. McAvoy was in clear pain before skating back to the bench. He eventually left and went to the locker room.

Replay showed Palmieri used his shoulder, not his elbow, to lay down the hit. But it nonetheless still should have been called a penalty — which it was not.

You can watch the hit here, courtesy of CLNS Media’s Evan Marinofsky.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was fined $25,000 for comments made about the officials in Game 5, and Wednesday showed exactly what he was talking about.

McAvoy did return a few minutes later.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images