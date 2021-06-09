Bruins Fans Bemoan Charlie McAvoy Not Receiving Norris Nomination

Charlie McAvoy will have to wait until next season to potentially earn the first Norris Trophy nomination of his NHL career.
The league on Wednesday revealed the finalists for the award handed out each season to the top defenseman, and McAvoy is not one of the three finalists. The nominees include the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox, the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman, who took home the award in the 2017-18 season.
Bruins fans justifiably were upset about McAvoy being left out of the equation.
McAvoy likely will pay no mind to the omission. The young blueliner has far more important things to worry about Wednesday when the Bruins try to keep their season alive on Long Island.