Bruins Fans Bemoan Charlie McAvoy Not Receiving Norris Nomination

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy will have to wait until next season to potentially earn the first Norris Trophy nomination of his NHL career.

The league on Wednesday revealed the finalists for the award handed out each season to the top defenseman, and McAvoy is not one of the three finalists. The nominees include the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox, the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman, who took home the award in the 2017-18 season.

Bruins fans justifiably were upset about McAvoy being left out of the equation.

When will people realize Charlie McAvoy is a top 5 defenseman in the NHL and should be nominated for the Norris — Juliana Nikac (@juliananikac) June 9, 2021

No Charlie McAvoy is a joke — Michael Gillis (@MichaelGillis1) June 9, 2021

Mcavoy Robbed — X – Bostonbruinsmemes (@bruinsmemes) June 9, 2021

Charlie McAvoy deserved a Norris nomination. — Bruin Up A Cup (@BruinUpACup) June 9, 2021

I can?t believe Mcavoy wasn?t a norris candidate. Very intrigued to see these votes — Taylor Hall Goat (@AhoyMcavoy73) June 9, 2021

Mcavoy snubbed — ? (@bbostonsports) June 9, 2021

McAvoy likely will pay no mind to the omission. The young blueliner has far more important things to worry about Wednesday when the Bruins try to keep their season alive on Long Island.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images