Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

The Celtics’ 2020-21 season could come to an end Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

Boston trails Brooklyn 3-1 in the teams’ first-round NBA playoffs series heading into Game 5. The C’s had a chance to even the best-of-seven set Sunday on their home court, but 104 combined points from the Nets’ “Big Three” helped put Jayson Tatum and Co. on the brink of elimination.

Should the Celtics fall Tuesday, it will mark their first Round 1 exit since the 2015-16 campaign.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Nets Game 5 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: WatchTNT

