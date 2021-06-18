Jayson Tatum Reacts To Celtics Trading Kemba Walker To Thunder

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum will play alongside a new starting point guard next season.

Kemba Walker’s Boston tenure came to an end Friday when the Celtics traded the veteran guard, as well as a pair of draft picks, to the Thunder. The C’s in return received old friend Al Horford, center Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

While Tatum and Walker no longer are teammates, the two-time All-Star made it clear on his Instagram story that the two will remain close friends.

“Damn… my boy 4L,” Tatum captioned the post.

Replacing Walker in the starting lineup isn’t the Celtics’ top priority at present, however. Boston still is in the midst of its head coaching search, but a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday indicated the organization has established a shortlist of finalists.