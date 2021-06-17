Mets Receive Good News About Jacob deGrom’s Pitching Shoulder

deGrom left Wednesday's game after just three innings

The New York Mets dodged a major bullet.

Jacob deGrom left Wednesday night’s start against the Chicago Cubs after three perfect innings and eight strikeouts. The Mets called it shoulder soreness, and many feared the worst given deGrom’s injury battles this year along with other star pitchers getting hurt.

But it sounds like deGrom’s MRI returned positive results.

“It just showed a normal shoulder that a pitcher would have and there’s no concern,” manager Luis Rojas told reporters Thursday, per ESPN.

deGrom also was seen throwing at Citi Field.

While there was no real diagnosis on deGrom’s shoulder — inflammation, soreness, etc. — it certainly should be reassuring knowing he may not even miss a start.

