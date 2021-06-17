Jacob deGrom Leaves Mets Game After Three Perfect Innings

NESN Logo Sign In

Jacob deGrom was having himself a night Wednesday at Citi Field, but it came to an end prematurely.

The New York Mets pitcher tossed three perfect innings, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced while driving in a run against the Chicago Cubs.

Jacob deGrom exits with right shoulder soreness after three perfect innings and 8 Ks. pic.twitter.com/Cv7GrlXyeH — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2021

However, after the third he was seen walking out of the dugout and down to the clubhouse with a trainer.

The Mets announced deGrom was dealing with shoulder soreness.

There have been a slew of star pitchers hurt this season, with deGrom being the latest after Tyler Glasnow and Max Scherzer. Injuries haven’t been kind to deGrom, though, who’s dealt with side, back and elbow issues this year.

The Mets sit atop the National League East standings and deGrom has been a huge reason for their success.