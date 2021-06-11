NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Reilly is no longer under contract but seemingly hopes he will remain Boston Bruins, who acquired him ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The 27-year-old defenseman just finished a two-year, $3 million deal he signed with the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2019-20 season. Boston acquired Reilly from the Senators for a third-round pick.

Reilly on Friday provided a little insight into his contract hopes, noting a mutual interest between both him and the organization.

“I think it’s mutual right now, between us, to try and get something done,” Reilly told reporters during a video conference, per the team. “I definitely want to stay here, for sure. There’s been some talks, but since day one it’s been an easy transition for me to come in and just get used to everything, how they run the ship down here. It’s been great so far, and hopefully stuff can work out.”

Reilly, a puck-moving, left-shot defenseman who just concluded his sixth NHL campaign, recorded eight assists during 15 regular-season games with the Bruins. He went on to tally four more assists in 11 postseason games before Boston’s eventual exit from the playoffs Wednesday night.

The Chicago native wasn’t the only Boston player to weigh in on their future during exit interviews either. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and centerman David Krejci were among players who acknowledged uncertainty in their future, while still hoping they, too, would return to Boston.