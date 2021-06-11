Connor Clifton Notes ‘Most Frustrating Thing’ About Islanders Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins ran into a relentless group in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Islanders were a handful for Boston, which seemingly was the better hockey team for long stretches of the best-of-seven series. Still, New York managed to claim four of five tilts after suffering a three-goal loss in Game 1.

For Connor Clifton, and likely the rest of his Bruins teammates, solid play not being reflected on the scoreboard caused frustrated to build.

“I think the most frustrating thing was — whatever game it was, I think it was Game 5 — we played two really good periods, and 40 minutes into the game, we’re going into the second intermission down two goals,” Clifton told reporters Friday, per a team-provided transcript. “That’s just their style of play. They wear you down. They’re extremely hard and really good in front of their net. Getting pucks out. You play really well first two periods and you’re down two goals, it’s a little draining and that’s their style. It is what it is.”

While the Tampa Bay Lightning looked like a juggernaut in their first two series wins of these playoffs, don’t be surprised if the Isles give the reigning Cup champs a run for their money.