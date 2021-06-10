NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and New York Giants square off annually in the final week of the NFL preseason.

This year, they’ll also share a practice field.

The Patriots and Giants “are planning joint practices” ahead of their Aug. 29 preseason finale, according to a report Wednesday from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

In a notable twist, these practices likely would be held at the Patriots’ facility at Gillette Stadium despite the game being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

“There’s talk of the Patriots and Giants maybe alternating this annually in (the NFL’s) new (three-game) preseason format to give fans a second look at a visiting team if their club (like New England this year) has only one home exhibition on the (schedule),” Leonard reported.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported the possibility of Pats-Giants joint practices in Foxboro, Mass., last month. Reiss also reported the Patriots could practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they’re scheduled to face in Week 2 of the preseason (Aug. 19).