Patriots 2021 Schedule Analysis: Early Thoughts On All 17 Games

The New England Patriots’ 2021 regular-season schedule was unveiled Wednesday, with multiple outlets confirming the accuracy of a leaked image shared by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

Here are some quick thoughts on each of New England’s 17 games:

Preseason: vs. Washington Football Team, at Philadelphia Eagles, at New York Giants (dates TBA)

Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The Patriots open against Brian Flores and the AFC East rival Dolphins for the second consecutive year. It’s an early revenge game for Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was stunned and disappointed when the Dolphins released him earlier this offseason. Per usual with these teams, there will plenty of familiar faces on both sides (Flores, Van Noy, Jason McCourty, Adam Butler, Ted Karras, Elandon Roberts, Davon Godchaux, Raekwon McMillan, Eric Rowe, etc.).

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa-led offense won’t be at full strength for this one, as wide receiver Will Fuller will be serving the final game of his six-game PED suspension. We could see a matchup between former Alabama teammates Tagovailoa and Mac Jones here, but Jones — the Patriots’ top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — would need to beat out Cam Newton in training camp. We’d put our money on Newton at least opening the season as New England’s starting quarterback.

Also of note: If all goes to plan from a COVID-19 perspective in the coming months, this game should be played in front of a capacity crowd at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots could not have fans at any of their home games last season.

Week 2: at New York Jets (Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. ET)

Bill Belichick’s defense traditionally has tormented rookie quarterbacks. That group won’t need to wait long for its first look at No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. Wilson put up video-game numbers at BYU last season but did so against a soft, non-Power Five schedule. Facing New England’s reloaded D in what likely will be his second NFL start will be a tall task for the high-upside rookie.