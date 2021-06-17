Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Can Recent High Picks Make Team?

NESN Logo Sign In

A number of players recently taken by the Patriots in the early rounds of the NFL draft are on New England’s roster bubble entering the summer.

First-round picks Sony Michel (2018) and N’Keal Harry (2019), second-round pick Joejuan Williams (2019) and third-round picks Chase Winovich (2019), Yodny Cajuste (2019), Anfernee Jennings (2020), Devin Asiasi (2020) and Dalton Keene (2020) could be fighting for their spots on the 53-man roster in training camp and the preseason.

Here’s who we see making the cut after this spring’s organized team activities and minicamp practices:

QUARTERBACK (2)

Mac Jones, Cam Newton

There’s a battle between Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham for the No. 3 QB spot, and ultimately, we chose to keep neither on the 53-man roster.

If veteran players are allowed back on practice squads this season, then perhaps Hoyer can stay on to run the scout team.

Stidham’s best shot at a roster spot is if he somehow, someway winds up as New England’s starter, and the chances of that are slim and would require injuries to or serious struggles from Jones and Newton.