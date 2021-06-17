Christian Arroyo Shares Personal Motto For Red Sox’s 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo has seen both points of the roller coaster through the first two-plus months of the season.

He’s trying his best not to get too caught up in either.

Wednesday night was a high point for Arroyo, who destroyed a go-ahead grand slam in the Red Sox’s eventual 10-8 win over the Braves at Truist Park. Don’t expect the 26-year-old infielder to bask in the glory of his clutch round-tripper, however, as he plans to maintain an even-keeled approach to the campaign.

“This is why we play the game — we play the game to win and we play the game to have fun,” Arroyo told reporters, per MLB.com. “And when you’re doing both of them, everything’s great. I’m not going to try to ride the highs too hard and I’m not going to try to ride the lows too low. I’m going to keep having fun. My motto has kind of become, ‘I’m just livin’, and that’s it. Living in the moment and just playing.”

The mindset currently is paying off for Arroyo, who collected 10 RBIs over Boston’s last six games.