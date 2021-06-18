Patriots Mailbag: Why Preseason Games Will Dictate QB Competition

@NestPgs

Who?s been the most surprising player at practice? Who?s stood out the most?

Two players’ usages surprised me in practice, and that’s how involved defensive tackles Montravius Adams and Akeem Spence were in the defense. Maybe they’re just placeholders for Christian Barmore, but I wasn’t expecting them to get so much action in the middle of the Patriots’ top defense.

I’d say wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was the top standout on offense, and Uche was the player who popped the most on defense.

@bykylegrondin

What are the chances of Gunnar Olszewski getting in the receiver rotation more consistently next season?

About the same as last season.

I think it would be fun to see Olszewski crack the wide receiver rotation, and it’s possible since he has another year of experience, but let’s not forget that he couldn’t pass Damiere Byrd or N’Keal Harry on the depth chart last season.

Olszewski is a player who is getting demonstrably better every year, however.

@bykylegrondin

Also a second question, do you see Barmore getting more time this season as a passing down defensive tackle or as a 3-4 DE next to Godchaux?

That’s the million-dollar question. I think Barmore has the potential to make more of an impact as a pass rusher, but ultimately, I think his first role will be as an early-down run stuffer.

Playing defensive tackle on third down for the Patriots is about much more than putting your hand in the dirt and getting after the quarterback. New England might not trust Barmore to contain, stay patient and eat up space on third down right away as a rookie.

@clazzyclare

What are you most looking forward to seeing when the teams are back in practice ( aka after your vacation ?)

First and foremost, the quarterback competition. I’m interested to see how Jones looks with six more weeks in the Patriots’ playbook.

Beyond that, I’m excited to see New England’s front seven when the pads come on. I think they have a chance to be really dominant up front. The competition between the Patriots’ offensive line and front seven should be fierce this summer.

@SvenEndres2

Hi Doug, hope you and your loved ones are well and staying healthy! I wanna know if you think there is a need to maybe trade some defensive lineman especially with Gilmore holding out. So maybe get some leverage in negotiations by trading for a DB?

Thank you! You too.