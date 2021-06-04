Patriots Mailbag: Will Kyle Dugger See Role Increase In Second Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The media will get its second look at the 2021 New England Patriots on Friday during another open organized team activities spring practice.

To hold you over until our weekly observations are posted, watch above and read below for this week’s mailbag.

@TheJDMman

How important will Kyle Dugger be to the Patriots defense this year?

Let’s first see if he cracks the starting defense, because that is a question.

If the Patriots play more nickel (five defensive backs) this season, then they’ll probably have three cornerbacks and two safeties on the field. We know Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Devin McCourty will be four of those players. So, the second safety spot comes down to Dugger and Adrian Phillips. Dugger was a second-round pick last year and has loads of upside because of his combination of size and athleticism, but Phillips also was really solid in his first season with the Patriots in 2020.

Dugger wound up playing 50.9 percent of snaps while Phillips was on the field for 73.4 percent of snaps. Those rates could flip in 2021 but only if Dugger can take a significant leap forward this offseason. Baiscally, he has to be better than Phillips. And that’s not necessarily easy.

If Dugger can’t crack the starting nickel secondary, then there certainly will still be a role for him. And it’s possible that the Patriots could lean heavily on dime packages like they did in 2020 (especially if their linebacker depth is less than desired). In that case, there could be room for Phillips and Dugger as starters. Dugger and Phillips also face competition from offseason signing Jalen Mills.

It’s a complicated process to find snaps for a bunch of talented defensive backs.