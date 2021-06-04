Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Yankees To Win Signed Tim Wakefield Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will square off for the first time this season Friday night in the Bronx.

And not only can you catch all of the action on NESN. You also can win an autographed Tim Wakefield jersey, if you play your cards right.

Viewers who watch NESN’s Red Sox vs. Yankees broadcast Friday can win a signed Wakefield jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The NESN broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the game unfolds. Also, “Predict The Game” contestants can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction increases your chances of winning.

The first question Friday night will appear during “Red Sox Gameday LIVE,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN. First pitch between the Red Sox and Yankees is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The winner of the signed Wakefield jersey automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

