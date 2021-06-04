Patriots Positional Preview: Is Jakobi Meyers Overlooked At Receiver?

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster. Next up: wide receivers.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

In the New England Patriots’ flurry of free agent activity, they spent big on wide receiver Nelson Agholor (two years, $22 million) and a bit more modestly on Kendrick Bourne (three years, $15 million). The Patriots also selected UCF wide receiver Tre Nixon in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Agholor, Bourne and Nixon join N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber on New England’s wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots lost multiple receivers this offseason when Julian Edelman retired, Damiere Byrd signed with the Chicago Bears, Donte Moncrief left in free agency to the Houston Texans and Marqise Lee, a 2020 opt out, was released.

Agholor, who caught 48 passes for 896 yards with eight touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, is expected to be New England’s top receiver, though he’ll be competing for targets with tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, both of whom also were high-priced free-agent signings.

Bourne is coming off of a career year when he caught 49 passes for 667 yards with two touchdowns with the San Francisco 49ers. Nixon comes with upside as a former four-star recruit who saw his draft stock plummet after dislocating his collarbone during the 2020 college season.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Can Nelson Agholor live up to his contract?

It felt like the Patriots paid Agholor big money for only one good season. He was a major disappointment in 2019 when he caught 39 passes for 363 yards with three touchdowns in a contract year while making $9.387 million under his fifth-year rookie contract option.

He signed a one-year deal worth just $1 million with he Raiders in 2020 then cashed in with the Patriots after a good season as a dangerous deep threat. The risk here is what if he reverts back to his 2019 form? On a per-year basis, Agholor is 22nd-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. He signed for more money than wide receivers like Will Fuller and JuJu Smith-Schuster.