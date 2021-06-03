How Patriots Coach Saw Julian Edelman Rub Off On Jakobi Meyers

NESN Logo Sign In

This sounds impossible, but the wide receiver on the Patriots’ roster with the most experience in New England’s offense is 2019 undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers.

With Julian Edelman retired, Meyers, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski are the Patriots’ longest-tenured wide receivers (if you don’t count Matthew Slater, who only practices special teams at this point in his career). Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne joined the crew as free agents this offseason, Tre Nixon was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber all came aboard last season.

Meyers has taken on a bigger leadership role after pacing Patriots pass-catchers in receptions and yards last season.

“I think Jakobi’s growth as a player has been great,” Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi said Thursday on a video conference call. “His growth as a person has been even better. (He understands) what it takes to be productive in the league and be a pro. He’s definitely seen what it takes, and he’s been productive on the field. I think he’s trying to take that step of doing everything he can for his body, his mind and seeing how it pays off on Sunday.

“I think that growth is something that he continues to work on. He takes great pride in that and he sees what it takes. He was able to learn from Julian (Edelman) his first couple years here. He’s started to become that guy that not only can produce but become more of a leader on and off the field. I think that’s an area he’s looking to grow and I think we’re excited to see him do that.”

The Patriots definitely need someone to step up in the Patriots’ wide receiver room with Edelman out of the picture. Edelman took a no-nonsense approach to his role as a leader, and while Meyers might not possess the same outwardly fiery spirit, he can pass along some of Edelman’s insight to his peers.

“A guy like Julian whose mental toughness obviously is unmatched — guys who have been in the receiver room here, he’s definitely the poster child for what this place is and what it’s about in terms of work ethic, mental toughness, putting the team first,” Lombardi said. “His presence won’t only be missed in the receiver room but in this building on every single day. He really is — he defines the Patriot Way.