Bill Belichick Throws Patriots Support Behind Bruins: ‘Go B’s’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was among the many Boston sports fans tuned in to the Bruins’ thrilling 2-1 overtime win over the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday night.

Belichick wore a Bruins hat and threw his support behind the B’s in his Friday morning video conference call with reporters.

“Big congratulations to the Bruins. Heck of a game,” Belichick said Friday. “We?re behind them. Go B?s. They’ve got a lot of big games coming up. We wish them well. Coach (Bruce) Cassidy’s done a great job there. They’ve got a lot of great players. Love their style of play. Just want to show our support.”

The Bruins now lead the series 2-1 over the Islanders. Belichick will have his next chance to watch the Bruins take on the Islanders on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

We’ll find out Friday morning if Patriots players decide to rock Bruins gear at organized team activities spring practice.

