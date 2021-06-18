Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Christian Arroyo Leads Off In Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox had a much-needed off day Thursday and return action Friday night as they continue their road trip.

Boston looks to lock up its third straight win when it visits the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals are in the midst of a six-game losing streak they’d like to snap.

Nick Pivetta still is in search of his seventh win when he toes the rubber for Boston. Kansas City will counter with Kyle Zimmer, who seeks to remain undefeated.

The Red Sox lineup looks a little different than Thursday. Christian Arroyo, after hitting the game-winning, pinch-hit grand slam against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, will lead off. Christian Vázquez will resume his catching duties after leaving Wednesday’s game with a stomach illness.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET on NESN. You can catch all the action beginning at 7 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (42-27)

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Danny Santana, CF