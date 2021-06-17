NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that was a fun one.

The Red Sox beat the Braves in exciting fashion Wednesday night with a 10-8 victory in a game that featured a lot of excitement from both Boston and Atlanta.

It wasn’t an easy start for Garrett Richards, who had a lot of traffic on the base paths, hit two batters and gave up seven hits, including the game-tying home run in the fifth. Even though he did contribute to the runs scored for Boston with an RBI.

Still, the Braves battled all game, took the lead in the fifth before Alex Cora made the game-changing decision in the seventh to replace Danny Santana with Christian Arroyo with the bases loaded. The result? Boston’s first grand slam and a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 42-27, while the Braves fell to 30-35.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Dramatic.