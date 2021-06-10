Tuukka Rask Doesn’t ‘Have Any Thoughts’ On Future After Game 6 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

All eyes are on Tuukka Rask now that the Boston Bruins’ season came to an end Wednesday night in Game 6 against the New York Islanders.

Rask surrendered four goals in the loss and now will be an unrestricted free agent.

Of course, rumors and questions have swirled about what’s next for Rask — especially after his comments of only wanting to play for Boston, while also saying in 2020 that nothing was off the table when his contract expired. (He later clarified saying retirement wasn’t on his mind, but the internet never forgets anything anyone says.)

Well, that time has come, so naturally Rask was asked about his future and if he had any idea as to what’s next.

“We’ll see. I don’t have any thoughts right now,” Rask said over Zoom. “This is a tough loss, gonna sleep a few nights, have our exit meetings and start planning on the future.”

Rask has had a heck of a career to this point. Now only time will tell if it will continue.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images