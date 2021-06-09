You Need To Watch This Insane Hunter Renfroe Assist On Alex Bregman

NESN Logo Sign In

When will opposing baserunners stop challenging Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe?

Renfroe picked up his seventh assist of the season Wednesday as Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman tried to score from second base on a one-hopper to right field hit by Jordan Alvarez.

Renfroe, however, charged the baseball and sent a laser of a throw to Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, who caught the throw on a line and had a split second to wait for Bregman at home plate.

Vazquez then applied the tag on a sliding Bregman and Boston got out of Nathan Eovaldi’s first inning on the mound.

Check it out:

Renfroe now has the second most assists in the American League.