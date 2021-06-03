Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Third Straight With 2-1 Loss Vs. Astros

ON THE BUMP

— Pivetta ran into some trouble in the first when the Astros loaded the bases with one out. A Yuli Gurriel sacrifice fly tied the game at 1-1, but Pivetta was able to get out of the jam and limit the damage by getting Robel Garcia to strike out.

The right-hander settled down and tossed a scoreless second and third inning with four strikeouts. But the Astros took their first lead of the night in the fourth after Kyle Tucker tripled to lead off the frame and later scored on a groundout to go ahead 2-1.

Pivetta really settled with two more scoreless innings to end his night after two earned runs, three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

— Darwinzon Hernandez came in for the seventh and tossed a 1-2-3 inning that ended on an outstanding play from Xander Bogaerts.

— The eighth belonged to Hirokazu Sawamura and got two outs before giving up a double to Alex Bregman, which was enough to make a pitching change.

— Josh Taylor had some help from Christian Vázquez to end the inning when he picked off Bregman.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox loaded the bags with two outs, and Hunter Renfroe drew a walk on four straight pitches to give Boston a 1-0 lead. But what could have turned into a disaster for Houston ended up ending with the Red Sox getting just the lone run on the board.

— Boston couldn’t get much done against Framber Valdez, though. Despite having the tying run on in the fifth, sixth and seventh, the offense just couldn’t generate anything.