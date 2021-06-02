Red Sox’s Alex Cora Offers Updates On Ryan Brasier, Chris Sale

NESN Logo Sign In

Summer is approaching which means Boston Red Sox fans probably will be getting antsier about the return of Chris Sale.

Sale has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2020. He’s faced a few setbacks, but still is expected to return to the team this summer.

Ryan Brasier also has yet to pitch for the Red Sox due to a calf strain, but is continuing to make good progress in Florida.

Prior to Boston’s game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, manager Alex Cora offered an update on each.

Cora on Brasier: “Brasier actually threw (Wednesday) in Fort Myers … He’s gonna throw again Friday.”

Cora on Sale: “He threw 20 pitches off the mound. He threw fastballs, changeups and three sliders. That’s a good day. I actually talked to Chris, he said that the first slider he threw against the backstop, the second one almost killed somebody and the third one was a good one. But he’s making progress.”

It sounds like Brasier is getting closer to a rehab assignment, while Sale continues to build strength in his arm.