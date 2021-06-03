Red Sox Wrap: Dominant Martín Pérez Leads Boston To Win Over Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are back in the win column.

And Martín Pérez is a big reason why. The left-hander delivered the best outing by a Red Sox starter this season, twirling 7 2/3 shutout innings Thursday in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Red Sox avoided a four-game sweep at the hands of the Astros with the victory.

Christian Arroyo and Xander Bogaerts accounted for all of the offense, with the former hitting a three-run home run (his first homer of the season) and the latter producing a two-run double.

The Rays also won Thursday, meaning Boston remains two games back of Tampa Bay for first place in the American League East.

The Red Sox improved to 33-23 with the win while the Astros dropped to 31-25 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Needed.