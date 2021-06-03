Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Explains What Goes Into Making Deep Playoff Run

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have been to the playoffs in each of Bruce Cassidy’s five seasons behind Boston’s bench, advancing past the first round on four occasions and reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

It’s fair to say, even though a ring has eluded him to this point, he’s qualified to discuss postseason hockey and identify what makes a legitimate championship contender stand out from the pack.

So, what exactly are those separating factors?

“The first thing that always sticks out to me is your best players that can excel at this time of the year be your best players.,” the Bruins head coach told reporters Thursday morning during a video conference. “It’s talked about all the time. You expect those guys to, I don’t want to say carry the team because that’s inaccurate, but play to their level. And then usually what happens along the way, if you’re gonna go the whole way, is there’s a couple of guys that step up and maybe go outside of what they typically are capable of doing, usually offensively. Over the years, you hear those stories. Different guys, you could probably pick one every year that sorta outperforms his regular-season numbers.”

The Bruins, who defeated the Washington Capitals in the first round to set up a second-round date with the New York Islanders, certainly have the top-level talent to succeed in the postseason. One must look no further than the “perfection line,” comprised of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

But not every Stanley Cup run comes down to pure talent, or even secondary scoring. A collective buy-in from across the roster can go a long way toward making a team a tough out come playoff time.

“In general, I think it’s your team’s willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team — what team can get to their level, stay at their level,” Cassidy said. “How do you do that? Well, some of it is guys are willing to block shots when it’s their turn. Take a lesser role, if that’s what’s required a certain night — by that, I mean play lesser minutes. Be asked to check as opposed to maybe they’re used to a more productive (scoring) role. There’s different things that go into it.