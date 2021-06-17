Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo Makes Admission About Home Run Trot

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball players will tell you there always is room for improvement in all facets of the game.

Even on-field celebrations could use a tune-up.

Christian Arroyo acknowledged as much following his go-ahead grand slam in the Red Sox’s 10-8 win over the Braves on Wednesday night. Boston’s second baseman euro-stepped as he rounded third base while his Sox teammates cheered him on from the dugout at Truist Park.

It’s always nice seeing players have fun on the diamond, but Arroyo admitted the execution wasn’t the smoothest.

“Needs work for sure…,” Arroyo captioned a still shot of his celebration late Wednesday.

Arroyo’s next opportunity to put forth a sharper-looking celebration will be Friday night, when the Red Sox open a three-game set against the Royals in Kansas City. NESN’s complete coverage of the series opener begins at 7 p.m. ET.