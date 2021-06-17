Gerrit Cole In His Feelings Over MLB’s Sticky Situation: ‘So Hard To Grip The Ball’

NESN Logo Sign In

Someone might want to get Gerrit Cole to stop talking about baseball’s sticky stuff epidemic.

The New York Yankees ace has been uncomfortably forthright since Major League Baseball decided it was going to start cracking down on pitchers’ use of foreign substances. Cole became something of a poster boy for the fight last week when he awkwardly stumbled through a line of questioning about his sticky habits.

Most recently, the big right-hander was seemingly on the verge of tears Wednesday night when talking about MLB’s policing efforts. Cole pitched a tidy eight innings, allowing just two runs in a win over a very good Toronto Blue Jays lineup.

After the game, though, he got emotional when talking about it all.

Gerrit Cole spoke to Tyler Glasnow when he heard how down he was. Cole wants MLB to listen to players as much as possible



"It's hard to grip the ball. It's part of the reason everybody on the field has something. We are aligned in a lot of areas with the commissioner's office." pic.twitter.com/o2VYOtmb3e — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 17, 2021

It’s just kind of weird for a few reasons. Cole’s spin rate was way down Wednesday night, the latest in a growing line of evidence against him and his penchant for the goo. It’s quite clear, at this point, he was loading up the ball to give himself more grip.

The problem, though, is Cole’s postgame comments seem more geared at concern over being able to grip the ball — and not concern over being able to spin the ball. That makes sense. Complaining about not being able to grip the ball is at least more sympathetic than complaining over losing spin rate. The issue, though, is the increased use of things like Spider Tack and other adhesives, has directly coincided with the increased attention on spin rate, which pretty clearly makes pitches tougher to hit. To make this all about “grip” and not about performance is slightly disingenuous.