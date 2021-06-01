Ryan Brasier To Start Rehab Assignment ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

NESN Logo Sign In

We have an update on Ryan Brasier. Kind of.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher hasn’t taken the mound yet this season after a calf injury landed him on the 60-day injured list. He’s thrown in batting practice and bullpens, but it seems like his recovery is progressing.

Ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros, manager Alex Cora on Tuesday gave on update on what Brasier has been up to down in Fort Myers.

“Brasier actually threw a simulated game two days ago, if I’m not mistaken,” Cora said. “It was actually a good one. And I do believe, you know, sooner rather than later he’s going to go on a rehab assignment.”

That’s good news.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images