Red Sox Injuries: Updates On Chris Sale, Ryan Brasier, Danny Santana

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are Major League Baseball’s best team right now, and they’re not even fully healthy.

The Red Sox are without pitchers Chris Sale and Ryan Brasier as they recover from Tommy John surgery and a calf injury, respectively. Danny Santana, who signed a minor league deal in March, has been recovering from a foot ailment and will continue his rehab assignment this week at Triple-A Worcester.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided updates on the trio Monday ahead of Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

“(Santana is) in Worcester now,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “He’s doing protocol, the intake. … He’s supposed to play Tuesday in Worcester.”

Brasier, who has yet to pitch this season for the Red Sox, threw a bullpen session last week.

“It was a good one,” Cora said. “Think it was a 20, 25-pitch bullpen. And he was pretty solid.”

Sale still is rehabbing in Florida, and he has continued to throw off a mound. He is projected to return in June or July, which was his original timeline.