Watch Craig Smith Finish Off Beautiful Sequence With Goal For Bruins In Game 3

Smith missed Game 2 with an injury

by

Welcome back, Craig Smith.

The Bruins winger missed Game 2 due to a lower-body injury suffered in Game 1, but returned to the ice for Boston in Game 3 of its second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

And boy, did he deliver.

A great shift from Taylor Hall helped create some offense and get the puck over to Smith, who beat Semyon Varlamov glove side to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

The Bruins look to take a 2-1 series lead at Nassau Coliseum.

