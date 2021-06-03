Welcome back, Craig Smith.
The Bruins winger missed Game 2 due to a lower-body injury suffered in Game 1, but returned to the ice for Boston in Game 3 of its second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
And boy, did he deliver.
A great shift from Taylor Hall helped create some offense and get the puck over to Smith, who beat Semyon Varlamov glove side to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Check it out:
The Bruins look to take a 2-1 series lead at Nassau Coliseum.
NESN will carry an hour of postgame coverage after the game.