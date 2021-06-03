Bruins Ready To Rebound In Hype Video Ahead Of Game 3 Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are turning the page.

After falling Monday in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Islanders, the two sides will be back in action Thursday. With the series locked up at one game apiece, the Bruins and Islanders will meet at Nassau Coliseum for Game 3 of the best-of-seven set.

As has been tradition for each game this postseason, the Bruins dropped a hype video a couple hours before the tilt. Their message ahead of Game 3 was simple: Time to rebound.

Puck drop for Bruins-Islanders Game 3 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. NESN will carry a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images