Watch Rafael Devers, Hunter Renfroe Go Back-To-Back For Red Sox

That's one way to start a game

by

It didn’t take the Boston Red Sox long to jump out to an early lead against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston got right to work in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Truist Park with back-to-back singles from Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo. Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson settled down and got the next two outs, but then he had to face Rafael Devers.

Devers, not even 24 hours after walking off the Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, blasted hit No. 500 to make it a 3-0 game.

But that wouldn’t be all as Hunter Renfroe took an 0-2 pitch deep to give the Red Sox a four-run lead.

Not a bad way to start the game.

More MLB:

Red Sox Injuries: Prospect Tanner Houck To Pitch For WooSox
Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker
Previous Article

NBA Exec Floats Most Likely Destination For Kemba Walker In Celtics Trade
Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

Red Sox GM Provides Update On Chris Sale’s Bullpen In Worcester

Picked For You

Related