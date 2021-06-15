Watch Rafael Devers, Hunter Renfroe Go Back-To-Back For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take the Boston Red Sox long to jump out to an early lead against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston got right to work in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Truist Park with back-to-back singles from Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo. Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson settled down and got the next two outs, but then he had to face Rafael Devers.

Devers, not even 24 hours after walking off the Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, blasted hit No. 500 to make it a 3-0 game.

But that wouldn’t be all as Hunter Renfroe took an 0-2 pitch deep to give the Red Sox a four-run lead.

Hunter Renfroe wanted to go ????-??-????? pic.twitter.com/5kGHtmPQqw — NESN (@NESN) June 15, 2021

Not a bad way to start the game.