It’s June 4. The Boston Red Sox have played 56 games. The New York Yankees 57.

Yet, Friday night marks the first time the bitter American League East rivals will square off in 2021 — the beginning of a three-game series in the Bronx and a 19-game head-to-head season showdown.

Interestingly, the Red Sox (33-23) sit two and a half games ahead of the Yankees (31-26) in the standings — and two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays (36-22) for first place in the division — despite New York entering the year with far greater outside expectations.

So, how did we get here? Well, here are some things you should know about this version of the Yankees, in case you’ve been (understandably) laser focused on the Red Sox’s surprising turnaround.

1. The Yankees’ offense has been stuck in neutral.

The Bronx Bombers rank 27th in batting average (.227), 25th in runs scored (213), 22nd in OPS (.688), 15th in wRC+ (96) and 14th in home runs (67). This hardly is the type of production we’ve come to expect from the Yankees’ offense, which has been among the best in Major League Baseball in recent years.

So, what gives? Well, it’s hard to place the blame on any one person, even though Giancarlo Stanton will feel the heat for as long as he gets paid a gazillion dollars to hit a few baseballs really hard but otherwise struggle to make contact on a consistent basis.

In fact, the Yankees’ lineup is littered with underachievers this season — looking at you, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier. And it doesn’t help, either, that Luke Voit, who led MLB with 22 home runs in 56 games last season, has been limited to just 12 games due to injuries, while Aaron Hicks recently underwent wrist surgery that could sideline him for the remainder of 2021.