The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees (finally) go toe to toe for the first time this season Friday night.

Nathan Eovaldi will square off with Michael King as the Yankees welcome the Red Sox to the Bronx for the start of a three-game series. It marks the first of 19 regular-season matchups between the American League East rivals.

Danny Santana will lead off for the second straight game with Kiké Hernández out of the lineup. Santana will play center field with Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe manning left field and right field, respectively.

Marwin Gonzalez will start at first base and bat seventh with a right-handed starter on the bump for New York. Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo will round out the Red Sox’s lineup, with the former starting behind the plate and the latter holding down second base.

The Red Sox just lost three of four to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, but they’re coming off a win in the series finale. The Yankees, meanwhile, have dropped seven of their last 10.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Yankees.

RED SOX (33-23)

Danny Santana, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B