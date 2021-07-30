Brad Stevens Gives Scouting Report On Celtics Draft Pick Juhann Begarin

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics on Thursday night selected Juhann Begarin with the 45th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, marking Brad Stevens’ first draft pick as Boston’s president of basketball operations.

Stevens had high praise for the 18-year-old shooting guard out of France.

“We really like Juhann,” Stevens told reporters after the draft. “I think he’s a guy that’s a big, strong, versatile guard that can guard up with his strength and athleticism.

“He came in for a workout the other day. We got to see him up close, and we’ve been paying attention to him for a long time. But he’s a guy we think at his age and his body and his physical abilities and the way that he works and the time he’s put in thus far, he’s going to have a really long, good career ahead of him.”

Stevens revealed that Begarin will “most likely play oversees” next season, but nothing has been finalized just yet.

The international draftee also might be a part of Boston?s Summer League roster, which is set to begin play Aug. 8.