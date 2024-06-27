The Celtics have one of the last few picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it could be where they find a diamond in the rough.

Boston on Wednesday used its top selection for the first time since 2020 to select Baylor Scheierman. The 30th overall pick likely won’t make an impact right away based on Brad Stevens’ pre-draft comments, but the Creighton guard was universally praised as a good fit for the C’s.

The Celtics own the No. 54 pick in the second round, and all eyes will be on which team selects Bronny James in the NBA draft Thursday.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their mock draft for the second round, and they had Boston passing on LeBron James’s son to take Arizona forward Keshad Johnson.

“Johnson was among the best defenders in college basketball, tasked with guarding up and down the floor for Arizona,” ESPN wrote. “His versatility and toughness give him a niche he can build off in the NBA, provided he can provide ample floor spacing.”

Givoney and Woo had the Los Angeles Lakers taking James’ son, so it seems they weren’t in on the idea of holding Bronny James “hostage” as NBA personalities like Bill Simmons suggested.

ESPN’s weaknesses for Johnson were that he is undersized and there is a small sample size on his shooting so it’s unclear and how consistent he can be from the 3-point and free throw line.

Whoever Boston drafts likely will spend more of their time in the G League in Maine, but there will be added intrigue Thursday night if James falls to No. 54.