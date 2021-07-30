Celtics Draft Juhann Begarin With 45th Overall Pick In 2021 NBA Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The pick is in and the Boston Celtics have made their decision to draft Juhann Begarin out of Paris, France.

The C’s selected the guard with the 45th pick in Round 2 of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Welcome to Boston, @BegarinJuhann pic.twitter.com/kuI82UYePM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 30, 2021

Begarin averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists last year in Paris. Forbes’ Chris Grenham pegs the guard as a “very raw prospect” who “sees the floor really well.”

The 18-year-old also has about a 7-foot wingspan. Here’s what was said about him, per the NBA Draft Room:

He shows a lot of flashes of scoring talent but doesn?t yet have a great feel for the game and has a ways to go to be NBA ready. Still, upside athletes get drafted and (Begarin) has elite physical tools.

At this point he?s mostly a straight line driver, iso scoring option and transition player.