Bruins Protected List: These B’s Players Exempt From Expansion Draft

We now officially know which Boston Bruins will not be included among the pool of NHL players available in the upcoming expansion draft.
The NHL on Sunday morning released the protected lists of all 30 teams across the league. The Bruins, as expected, elected to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie.
Here are Boston’s 10 protected players:
FORWARDS
Patrice Bergeron
Charlie Coyle
Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic
Brad Marchand
David Pastrnak
Craig Smith
DEFENSEMEN
Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk
Charlie McAvoy
GOALIE
Dan Vladar
A number of Boston’s unprotected players are impending free agents. That lists includes Taylor Hall, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, Nick Ritchie, Sean Kuraly, Mike Reilly, Jaroslav Halak and Jarred Tinordi. Notable unprotected players still with contract term are Curtis Lazar, Karson Kuhlman, Chris Wagner, Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril.
The Seattle Kraken expansion draft takes place July 21.