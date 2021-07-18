Bruins Protected List: These B’s Players Exempt From Expansion Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

We now officially know which Boston Bruins will not be included among the pool of NHL players available in the upcoming expansion draft.

The NHL on Sunday morning released the protected lists of all 30 teams across the league. The Bruins, as expected, elected to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie.

Here are Boston’s 10 protected players:

FORWARDS

Patrice Bergeron

Charlie Coyle

Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic

Brad Marchand

David Pastrnak

Craig Smith

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk

Charlie McAvoy

GOALIE

Dan Vladar

A number of Boston’s unprotected players are impending free agents. That lists includes Taylor Hall, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, Nick Ritchie, Sean Kuraly, Mike Reilly, Jaroslav Halak and Jarred Tinordi. Notable unprotected players still with contract term are Curtis Lazar, Karson Kuhlman, Chris Wagner, Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril.