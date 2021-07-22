Bruins Release 82-Game Schedule Ahead Of 2021-22 NHL Season

It’s here and it’s perfect.
The NHL on Thursday released its schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, and it will be a full, 82-game slate. The schedule also includes a three-week break for the 2022 Winter Olympics, set to take place Feb. 4 until Feb. 20.
The Boston Bruins, specifically, will begin their season Oct. 16 at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars.
Unlike last season with the division realignments due to COVID-19, the Bruins will play the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs several times. Boston’s first game against the Maple Leafs will be on the road Nov. 6 while the Habs will visit Boston on Nov. 15.
Check out the entire schedule below:
October
Oct. 16 vs. Dallas Stars
Oct. 20 at Philadelphia Flyers
Oct. 22 at Buffalo Sabres
Oct. 24 vs. San Jose Sharks
Oct. 25 at Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 27 at Florida Panthers
Oct. 30 vs. Florida Panthers
November
Nov. 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Nov. 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 9 vs. Ottawa Senators
Nov. 11 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Nov. 13 at New Jersey Devils
Nov. 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Nov. 20 at Philadelphia Flyers
Nov. 21 vs. Calgary Flames
Nov. 24 at Buffalo Sabres
Nov. 26 vs. New York Rangers
Nov. 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Nov. 30 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
December
Dec. 2 at Nashville Predators
Dec. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Dec. 8 at Vancouver Canucks
Dec. 9 at Edmonton Oilers
Dec. 11 at Calgary Flames
Dec. 14 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Dec. 15 at New York Islanders
Dec. 18 at Montreal Canadiens
Dec. 19 at Ottawa Senators
Dec. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Dec. 27 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Dec. 29 at Ottawa Senators
January
Jan. 1 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Jan. 2 at Detroit Red Wings
Jan. 4 vs. New Jersey Devils
Jan. 6 vs. Minnesota Wild
Jan. 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 10 at Washington Capitals
Jan. 12 at Montreal Canadiens
Jan. 13 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Jan. 15 vs. Nashville Predators
Jan. 18 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Jan. 20 vs. Washington Capitals
Jan. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Jan. 24 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Jan. 26 at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 28 at Arizona Coyotes
February
Feb. 1 vs. Seattle Kraken
Feb. 24 at Seattle Kraken
Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks
Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Kings
March
March 1 at Anaheim Ducks
March 3 at Vegas Golden Knights
March 5 at Columbus Blue Jackets
March 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings
March 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
March 12 vs. Arizona Coyotes
March 15 at Chicago Blackhawks
March 16 at Minnesota Wild
March 18 at Winnipeg Jets
March 21 vs. Montreal Canadiens
March 22 at New York Islanders
March 24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
March 26 vs. New York Islanders
March 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
March 31 vs. New Jersey Devils
April
April 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
April 4 at Columbus Blue Jackets
April 5 at Detroit Red wings
April 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning
April 10 at Washington Capitals
April 12 vs. St. Louis Blues
April 14 vs. Ottawa Senators
April 16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
April 19 at St. Louis Blues
April 21 at Pittsburgh Penguins
April 23 vs. New York Rangers
April 24 at New York Rangers
April 26 vs. Florida Panthers
April 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres
April 29 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Mark your calendars, folks! We’re getting close.