Bruins Release 82-Game Schedule Ahead Of 2021-22 NHL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s here and it’s perfect.

The NHL on Thursday released its schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, and it will be a full, 82-game slate. The schedule also includes a three-week break for the 2022 Winter Olympics, set to take place Feb. 4 until Feb. 20.

The Boston Bruins, specifically, will begin their season Oct. 16 at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars.

Unlike last season with the division realignments due to COVID-19, the Bruins will play the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs several times. Boston’s first game against the Maple Leafs will be on the road Nov. 6 while the Habs will visit Boston on Nov. 15.

Check out the entire schedule below:

October

Oct. 16 vs. Dallas Stars

Oct. 20 at Philadelphia Flyers

Oct. 22 at Buffalo Sabres

Oct. 24 vs. San Jose Sharks

Oct. 25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Oct. 27 at Florida Panthers

Oct. 30 vs. Florida Panthers

November

Nov. 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Nov. 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Nov. 9 vs. Ottawa Senators

Nov. 11 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Nov. 13 at New Jersey Devils

Nov. 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Nov. 20 at Philadelphia Flyers

Nov. 21 vs. Calgary Flames

Nov. 24 at Buffalo Sabres

Nov. 26 vs. New York Rangers

Nov. 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Nov. 30 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

December

Dec. 2 at Nashville Predators

Dec. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Dec. 8 at Vancouver Canucks

Dec. 9 at Edmonton Oilers

Dec. 11 at Calgary Flames

Dec. 14 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Dec. 15 at New York Islanders

Dec. 18 at Montreal Canadiens

Dec. 19 at Ottawa Senators

Dec. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Dec. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dec. 27 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Dec. 29 at Ottawa Senators

January

Jan. 1 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Jan. 2 at Detroit Red Wings

Jan. 4 vs. New Jersey Devils

Jan. 6 vs. Minnesota Wild

Jan. 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 10 at Washington Capitals

Jan. 12 at Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 13 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Jan. 15 vs. Nashville Predators

Jan. 18 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Jan. 20 vs. Washington Capitals

Jan. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Jan. 24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Jan. 26 at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 28 at Arizona Coyotes

February

Feb. 1 vs. Seattle Kraken

Feb. 24 at Seattle Kraken

Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Kings

March

March 1 at Anaheim Ducks

March 3 at Vegas Golden Knights

March 5 at Columbus Blue Jackets

March 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings

March 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

March 12 vs. Arizona Coyotes

March 15 at Chicago Blackhawks

March 16 at Minnesota Wild

March 18 at Winnipeg Jets

March 21 vs. Montreal Canadiens

March 22 at New York Islanders

March 24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

March 26 vs. New York Islanders

March 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

March 31 vs. New Jersey Devils

April

April 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

April 4 at Columbus Blue Jackets

April 5 at Detroit Red wings

April 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning

April 10 at Washington Capitals

April 12 vs. St. Louis Blues

April 14 vs. Ottawa Senators

April 16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

April 19 at St. Louis Blues

April 21 at Pittsburgh Penguins

April 23 vs. New York Rangers

April 24 at New York Rangers

April 26 vs. Florida Panthers

April 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres

April 29 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark your calendars, folks! We’re getting close.