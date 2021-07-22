NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck will get the start Thursday night against the visiting New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Houck, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester immediately following the Major League Baseball All-Star break, will make his first major league start since mid-April and seek his first win of the season. He appeared in a three-inning relief appearance during last week’s series against the Yankees, earning the save.

And that performance was just the latest example of what Houck can offer the Red Sox, a versatile pitcher who is expected to be used as both a starter and middle-inning reliever. Houck certainly has impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“I was impressed last year when I saw him pitching, just watching on TV. The mound presence, the stuff is really good,” Cora said on a pregame video conference Thursday. “He’s very athletic. He can do a lot of stuff with his stuff.”

Houck specifically acknowledged how the development of a third pitch — a splitter — has made him a better pitcher than when he was in Boston in April. He’s now able to work with a four seam, a two-seam/slider and the splitter.

“I think that’s truly the difference between where I was and where I am now,” Houck told reporters last week.

Cora agrees.