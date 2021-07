NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins made a trade Wednesday that involved one of their goaltenders.

After signing Linus Ullmark to a four-year deal with a $5 million cap hit, the Bruins announced they traded Daniel Vladar to the Calgary Flames for third-round pick in 2022.

Vladar appeared in five games for the Bruins last year after Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak were sidelined. He went 2-2-1 with a 3.40 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.