Bruins Officially Announce Six Signings On First Day Of NHL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

General manager Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins were quite busy on the first day of first agency in the National Hockey League.

Sweeney made a flurry of signings and reportedly traded goaltender Dan Vladar in a matter of hours Wednesday.

The Bruins officially announced six of the signings and revealed their respective contract numbers, as well.

Here are those who the Bruins signed:

Defenseman Mike Reilly: Three years, $3 million per year (Analysis)

Defenseman Derek Forbort: Three years, $3 million per year (Analysis)

Forrward Erik Haula: Two years, $2.375 million per year (Analysis)

Forward Tomas Nosek: Two years, $1.75 million per year (Analysis)

Forward Nick Foligno: Two years, 3.8 million per year (Analysis)

Goaltender Linus Ullmark: Four years, $5 million per year (Analysis)